TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $71.84 on Friday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

