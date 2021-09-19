TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $9.99 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

