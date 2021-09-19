TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.