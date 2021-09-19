Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.