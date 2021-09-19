Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O2D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.40 ($2.83) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

