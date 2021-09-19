TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 26.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.