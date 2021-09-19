Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TMSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

