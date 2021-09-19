Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

TDC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

