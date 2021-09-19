Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

TEX stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

