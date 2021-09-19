Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Head to Head Comparison

Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ternium and Legato Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 3 6 0 2.67 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ternium currently has a consensus price target of $49.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ternium and Legato Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $8.74 billion 1.09 $778.47 million $3.02 15.71 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Legato Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 19.94% 24.50% 16.10% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ternium beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

