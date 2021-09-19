Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 229,601 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.35% of Textron worth $54,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

TXT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 2,211,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

