TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 567,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TFFP stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

