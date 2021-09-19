The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE BK opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

