The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Critical Survey

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% Old Second Bancorp 27.80% 11.63% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $85.97, indicating a potential upside of 40.15%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.29 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.37 Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.49 $27.83 million $0.92 13.38

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

