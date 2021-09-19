The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.