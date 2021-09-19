The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

