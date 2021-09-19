The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

