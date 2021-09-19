The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $436.60 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.26.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

