The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day moving average is $311.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

