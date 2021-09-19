The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.