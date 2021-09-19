The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.