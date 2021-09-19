The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SWGAY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

