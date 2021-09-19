The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

