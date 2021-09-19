The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 18,771,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,506. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

