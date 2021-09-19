Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

