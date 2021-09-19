Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.82 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

