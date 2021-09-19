Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.85 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

