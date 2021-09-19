Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $63.75 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $63.75 or 0.00134925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $382,489.68 and $293.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.39 or 0.07114463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.84 or 1.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00848196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

