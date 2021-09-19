Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TOEYF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

