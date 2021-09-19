Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
TOEYF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
