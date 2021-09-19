Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

TIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.55. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$73.09 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $759,970 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

