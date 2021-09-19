Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,468 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 78.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 17.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of CE stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

