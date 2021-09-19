Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

