Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

