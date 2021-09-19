Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.93 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

