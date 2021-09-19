Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

