Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.99 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.