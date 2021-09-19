Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA opened at $379.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.