Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 70.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $436.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

