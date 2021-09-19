Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 43,578 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day moving average of $269.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

