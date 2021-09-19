TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Up 47.0% in August

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TTE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.