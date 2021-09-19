TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TowneBank worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

