Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,693,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,738,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About Translate Bio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.