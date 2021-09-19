Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $3.47 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00007317 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $178.77 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,530,587 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.