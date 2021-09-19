Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,225.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00007259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $118,225.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

