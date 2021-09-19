Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up about 9.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.15% of Bilibili worth $57,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

BILI traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 4,164,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,663. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

