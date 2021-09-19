Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Trillion Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

