Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Trillion Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
