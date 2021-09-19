TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,953 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 73.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,295,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.