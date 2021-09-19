Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

