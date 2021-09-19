Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 596.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $616,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.