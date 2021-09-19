Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Tronox worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 82.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 114.0% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $15,180,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $17,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $24.52 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

